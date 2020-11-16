Three out of seven ferries must be replaced soon

The Greek coastal shipping market is facing a double threat, as 42% of the ferry fleet will have to be replaced in the next decade, while enterprises are suffering due to the pandemic.



Michalis Sakellis, the president of the coastal shipping companies’ association (SEEN), told an online presentation on Monday that the Greek ferry fleet of 105 vessels may now be a notable set of conventional and high-speed ships, but by 2030, 44 of them will be over 40 years old, including 16 that will be in their 50s, all requiring replacement.



However, the sector has taken a huge blow this year, which may reach or exceed 300 million euros.