ETAD to launch tender for real estate asset at Skaramangas

The Greek Public Properties Company (ETAD) will launch a tender in the next few weeks for the sale of its property at the Skaramangas Shipyards, part of the enterprise that previously operated there.



The aim is for the tender to coincide with the deadline for the submission of bids for the main shipyard at Skaramangas, for which its administrator has also proclaimed a tender.



The ETAD-owned real estate asset comprises a plot of some 250,000 square meters that includes the shipyards’ Tank 5, one of the biggest in the Mediterranean but which is in need of extensive repair work.



The timing of the two tenders is intended to allow anyone bidding for the main 400,000 sq.m. plot of the shipyards to bid also for the adjacent ETAD-controlled asset.