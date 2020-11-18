Greece, UAE deplore Turkey’s destabilizing behavior in region

Greece and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday slammed Turkey’s destabilizing behavior in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

In a joint statement issued during Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Abu Dhabi for talks with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the two sides condemned Turkish violations of the territorial integrity and the sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus, as well as Ankara’s aggressive behavior in the Middle East, the Southeastern Mediterranean and the South Caucasus region, describing it as a blatant violation of international law.

The two sides urged Turkey to abide with international law and put an immediate end to its illegal and provocative actions.