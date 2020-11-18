Online event on Greece as an investment destination

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) and the Hellenic Trade Council, is holding an online event on Monday titled “Greece, an Emerging Investment Destination in Europe after Covid-19.”



The event begins at 10.30 a.m. and concludes at 12.30 p.m.



Those interested in following it need to register by Thursday night at https://rb.gy/e8um0o.