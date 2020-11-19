Greek police arrest Islamic State suspect after migrant camp brawl

File photo

Greek police arrested a Syrian Islamic State suspect on Thursday after a brawl at a migrant camp where he has been staying with his wife and children and said he was believed to have been involved in a number of killings.

He was arrested on Thursday, accused of being a member of a terrorist group and participating in homicides. He is expected to appear before a prosecutor later in the day, according to a police statement.

Police said such arrests were rare.

Greece, on the front line of migration into Europe, promised on Wednesday to build new reception centers for asylum seekers and cut the maximum stay in camps on its now-overcrowded islands. [Reuters]