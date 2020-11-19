Drive-through Covid testing in Lamia yields encouraging results

[InTime News]

Authorities are feeling encouraged by the preliminary results of a rapid testing campaign that took place on Thursday in Lamia, which confirmed indications that transmission of the novel coronavirus remains low in the central Greek city.

According to reports, of the 235 samples collected at the drive-through testing station on the first day of the municipal campaign, just seven came back positive. A second rapid-testing drive will be conducted on Friday morning, with the local authority hoping to get a clear picture of the virus’ transmission in the city of roughly 100,000 residents.

“The municipality has purchased a large number of rapid tests, which it is using according to the guidelines of the national health service. We had no need to activate the mechanism until now, as the load in the area seemed to be very small. The tests that were carried out today confirm that,” Lamia Mayor Thymios Karaiskos was quoted by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency as saying.

A total of 14,620 molecular tests have reportedly been conducted in the region of Fthiotida as a whole since last March, of which 269 were positive.

Lamia experienced two outbreaks at a Roma settlement in the spring and another at Diavata Prison last month, among other clusters.