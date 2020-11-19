Thessaloniki continues to report highest number of new Covid cases

People are seen lined up along the Thessaloniki waterfront for free rapid coronavirus tests, in a recent photo. [InTime News]

The northern port city of Thessaloniki continued to report the highest number of new coronavirus infections in the country on Thursday, with more cases than Athens, which has around three times its population.

According to the daily figures published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), Thessaloniki accounted for 774 of Thursday’s nationwide total of 3,227 new coronavirus cases. That was well above Attica’s 646 new cases, which was also high for the Greek capital.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has been especially brutal in northern Greece, with major outbreaks in several regions apart from Thessaloniki, including Serres, which reported 156 new cases on Thursday, Pella with 149 new cases, Drama with 112, Pieria with 103 and Halkidiki with 73.

Larissa in central Greece is also struggling, reporting 155 cases on Thursday, as are Imathia with 109 cases and Magnesia with 107.