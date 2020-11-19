After less than a quarter of regular season matches played, Panathinaikos already seems to have missed out on the Euroleague playoffs this year, as it has dropped to a 2-6 record through two bad losses in Spain on Tuesday and Thursday.

With Olympiakos missing the entire double-game week due to the five confirmed cases of coronavirus among its players, the Greek stage was left only to Panathinaikos. The play the Greens presented was a drama indeed.

On Tuesday the Greek champion lost 95-83 at Valencia to a team that is not exactly a Euroleague giant, succumbing in the last quarter of the game mainly due to its poor defense. The only ray of hope came from new signing Shelvin Mack who scored 15 points on the night.

Then on Thursday Panathinaikos suffered a 93-72 reverse at Baskonia, in a game where it did little to rival is host after the 14th minute when it last led with a 32-31 score. As the game went on, the Greens crumbled allowing the free-scoring Basques to run away with victory. This time Mack was negative (two points, 1/4 field goals), as Ioannis Papapetrou made 17 points.

In the Greek league on Wednesday, in the two games played for the third round, Iraklis defeated Kolossos Rhodes 66-65 and PAOK saw off Lavrio 83-65.