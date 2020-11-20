Pakistani murdered in attack by compatriots in Piraeus

One person was stabbed to death and two were injured during a clash between Pakistani nationals in the Piraeus district of Kaminia on Friday afternoon.



According to reports, the incident took place at around noon in a building on Agioi Anargyroi Street when a group of Pakistani nationals attacked three of their compatriots with a knife in their second-floor apartment, killing one.



Another of the apartment’s residents was rushed to hospital with stab wounds and was said to be in critical condition.



The third resident was not stabbed but was severely beaten. He was being examined by police authorities in order to determine the motives of the bloody attack, as well as the location of the perpetrators.