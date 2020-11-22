100% Hotel Show week begins on Monday, online

One of the most advanced online exhibitions in tourism kicks off on Monday, as the 100% Hotel Show offers hotel and other accommodation professionals an electronic version until Friday.

The exhibition will feature more than 200 professionals for meetings and presentations on camera, 24 designers presenting their work live, plus 10 major online hotel workshops.

The online event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit www.hotelshow.gr.