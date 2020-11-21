President marks Armed Forces Day

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou marked Greek Armed Forces Day on Saturday, saying the commemoration comes at a “particularly difficult juncture,” as she lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of Parliament at downtown Athens’ Syntagma Square.



“At this time when Turkish aggression has intensified, my thoughts go out to the men and women in the armed forces who with self-denial and exemplary patriotic ethos have been on alert for months, without the opportunity for rest, to be with their families,” she said, thanking them “on behalf of all Greeks.”



The armed forces were also hailed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who thanked the men and women serving in the country’s defense forces for their “self-denial and sense of duty,” in a post on Twitter.