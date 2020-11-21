Daily Covid death toll hits new high at 108, as intubations also rise to 522

[InTime News]

Greece’s death toll from the novel coronavirus shot up by 108 fatalities to 1,527 on Saturday, marking a new record for the country as it struggles to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of patients on ventilators in intensive care also rose to a new high on Saturday, hitting 522 from 519 the day before, putting an additional strain on a public health system that is already starting to buckle from the rising number of admissions and intubations.

On the upside, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported a smaller number of new infections on Saturday, at 2,311 from Friday’s 2,581 and Thursday’s 3,227.