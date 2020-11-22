ICU head fears third COVID wave

The head of intensive care units at a large Thessaloniki hospital says the system is under intense pressure from the rising number of coronavirus cases and that he fears a third wave of the pandemic early next year.

“The situation is desperate, the ICUs are full,” Nikos Kapravelos, head of the ICUs at the Papanikolaou hospital, told Skai TV Sunday.

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis was visiting the hospital at the time.

“When Mr. Georgiadis opens up the economy, because you can't do anything else, we won't stop breathing, I'm afraid that the next wave (of the pandemic) will come in January or February,” he said.

“All ages are now stricken (by the virus),” Kapravelos added.