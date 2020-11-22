Cash boost proposed for Aegean Airlines

The Greek government has sent a proposal to the European Commission for providing assistance to Aegean Airlines.



If it is approved, the Greek carrier would receive 120 million euros from the state and at least €60 million from its stakeholders, Kathimerini understands.



The participation of the shareholders, through a share capital increase, constitutes a necessary condition for the granting of state assistance in compensation for losses accrued as a result of the lockdown, while the state is also seen providing guarantees for the airline’s shares.



The proposal forms part of a support package presented by EU states for their carriers.