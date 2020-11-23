Athens Bar Association to discuss president’s birthday gathering

[Intime News]

A member of the Athens Bar Association requested a meeting of the union’s board of directors to discuss about the head of the association, after videos emerged on Saturday showing him celebrating his birthday in his office with several people the day before, despite a ban on gatherings during the lockdown.

The videos showed more than 10 people, including the family of Dimitris Vervesos, singing, celebrating and drinking inside his office. Only Vervesos appeared to be wearing a mask.

Greek authorities imposed a lockdown two weeks ago that only allows leaving the house for work, shopping for food and medicines and exercise.

“The images we saw the previous days from the office of DSA President are obviously unacceptable. And they will be judged by the competent bodies,” said DSA board member Dimitris Anastasopoulos, who also requested the meeting.

“However, these are individual behaviors that will be judged during legal proceedings, which in no way reflect the entirety of the Bar Association,” he added.

On Sunday, the head of the Athens Prosecutor's Office ordered a preliminary investigation to determine whether Vervesos violated lockdown restrictions.

On his side, the DSA president denied that he had held a party in his office, saying instead that it was just “my son, my two nieces and office associates with whom I am in daily contact.”