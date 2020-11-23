NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkey summons EU, Italian, German envoys over attempt to search ship for weapons

TAGS: Turkey, Diplomacy

Turkey summoned the envoys to Ankara of the European Union, Italy and Germany on Monday to protest over a German attempt to search a Turkish cargo ship for a suspected arms shipment to Libya, the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Germany accused Turkey of preventing German forces belonging to an EU military mission from fully searching the ship, a move Ankara said was a violation of international law.

[Reuters]

