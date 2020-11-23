Turkey summons EU, Italian, German envoys over attempt to search ship for weapons
Online
Turkey summoned the envoys to Ankara of the European Union, Italy and Germany on Monday to protest over a German attempt to search a Turkish cargo ship for a suspected arms shipment to Libya, the Foreign Ministry said.
Earlier, Germany accused Turkey of preventing German forces belonging to an EU military mission from fully searching the ship, a move Ankara said was a violation of international law.
[Reuters]