Turkish FM says EU must ‘acknowledge its mistakes’

Ankara expects the European Union to “acknowledge its mistakes” and “understand the value that Turkey’s membership will bring to the union,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted by the state-run Anadolu Agency as saying on Tuesday.

His comments came after the Turkish government on Monday summoned the envoys of the European Union, Italy and Germany on Monday to protest over a German attempt to search a Turkish cargo ship for a suspected arms shipment to Libya.

Addressing the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Cavusoglu also said that Turkey will make the “necessary efforts” to develop its relationship with the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden in the United States.

Ankara, he said, will seek to “move relations with the US in a positive direction, based on strategic interests.”