Greece reports 101 Covid-19 deaths, 562 intubations

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 101 new deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 1,815.

The median age of those who died was 80 years.

EODY also confirmed 2,135 new infections, which drove the total number to 95,137.

Of these new cases, only 13 were reported at the country’s entry points,

The total number of intubated patients rose to 562 (average age was 65), while 490 have left ICU.

EODY said that authorities have conducted 2,269,298 PCR tests and 166,834 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.