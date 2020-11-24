Greeks buying Christmas decorations online in record numbers

E-stores are enjoying another peak during this second lockdown. This coincides with the fall sales and the runup to Black Friday – an event which has spread well beyond the Friday in question that marks the launch of the Christmas shopping season.



Leading online marketplace Skroutz recorded up to 1.5 million sales from the eve of the lockdown on November 6 until last Sunday, up 63% from the previous period.



Transactions are set to soar further this week, with Skroutz already reporting 1.7 million visitors per day, against 1.1 million in the same week last year.



The biggest rise has been recorded in festive decorations, up 1,585% on last year.