Weber calls on EU Council to act on Turkey

The head of the European People's Party (EPP) called on members of the European Council to take action against Turkey in their next meeting in December.

“After the European Council in October, in which the issue of sanctions against Turkey was postponed, we must now be clear: We have already debated a lot. Words must be followed by actions at the next European Council,” he told lawmakers in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Weber also reiterated that Greece and Cyprus enjoy the full support of their European partners.