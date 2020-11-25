United Group obtains full control of telecom provider Forthnet

Greek telecommunications and pay-TV provider Forthnet has officially become part of United Group, the leading provider of telecommunications services and media in Southeast Europe.



United Group announced that its entry into the Greek market is another milestone in its European growth strategy and further cements the Dutch-based group’s position as an industry leader, operating in eight countries across the region.



Victoriya Boklag, chief executive officer of United Group, stated: “I’m pleased to welcome our colleagues from Forthnet to the United Group family. We have ambitious plans for the company that will be implemented with the new management team. Forthnet’s Nova brand is well-established in Greece and we see a lot of potential for the business.”



She continued: “We have the opportunity to bring to the Greek market more content and more options in entertainment and sports to drive growth in pay-TV services. We’re confident that by applying our expertise in areas such as content and technology, combined with our wider telco offering, we can deliver a top user experience and realize our goals for the business.”



United Group, which is majority owned by BC Partners, announced in June it had agreed to acquire an initial stake of approximately 36% in Forthnet.



Since then, United Group has increased its stake to about 80%.



By year-end, after the company completes the conversion of the Forthnet convertible debt it holds, its stake will rise to approximately 85%.



Forthnet Chief Executive Panos Papadopoulos has left the company after 30 years of service and is succeeded by Dimitris Tzelepis, the former chief financial officer.