Archbishop Elpidophoros calls on Americans to wear masks in Thanksgiving message

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America called on Americans to wear face masks to protect themselves and those close to them during Thanksgiving as millions of people are expected to travel and gather to celebrate the US holiday.

“This Thanksgiving, we are facing a critical moment in the health of our country, but just as much, a critical moment in the health of our souls. Let us show our love for one another by protecting the living image of God that is each and every human being,” he said in a message on his official Twitter account.

“Please now, more than ever, show your love by covering your face in public. Protect others, protect yourself and may God bless each and everyone of you.”

In the video, the Archbishop is seen in a mask which he removes to convey his message.