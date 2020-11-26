NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Mytilineos donates SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic machine to Athens hospital

TAGS: Coronavirus

Greek industrial group Mytilineos donated a SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic machine and laboratory supplies for 5,000 tests, as part of the company’s initiatives to support the national healthcare system in the second wave of the pandemic.

The donation was decided in cooperation with the Health Ministry and will be sent to Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital, where most tests  in the country are analysed each month.

The company also secured medical equipment for the General Hospital of Serres, northern Greece, in order to equip ICU units and facilitate the work of hospital doctors.

In the first wave of the pandemic, Mytilineos had donated 15 ventilators to AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki and equipment for three more hospitals.

