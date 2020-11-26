Greece’s lockdown extended to December 7, as intubations, deaths remain high

The Greek government extended until 6 a.m. on December 7 the restrictive measures imposed to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the country, as the number of deaths and intubations remained persistently high three weeks into a nationwide lockdown.

Speaking at a regular press conference on Thursday, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the move is necessary as the viral load in the country remains high.

“Especially in some areas, such as Thessaloniki, Serres, Larissa, Etoloakarnania, Lesvos and Achaia, this burden is a source of concern,” he told the press.

Petsas said there are indications that the number of new infections have started to decrease, and if this pace continues it will ease the pressure on the health system. “Only then will we be able to plan a gradual return to some kind of normalcy," he said.