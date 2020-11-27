Muslim burial site absent

The death of a 27-year-old Afghan asylum seeker at the Ritsona migrant camp on Evia has sparked fresh protestations over the absence of a Muslim cemetery in Greece except for Thrace, leading to bodies being left in mortuaries for lack of a viable alternative.

The Greek Forum for Migrants said it is collecting donations to have the body of the mother of three transported to the northern Greek region or back to her native Afghanistan for burial, urging the government to address the issue.



The 27-year-old is said to have died of natural causes, though tests revealed that she was infected with the coronavirus. She had reportedly not complained of any symptoms.