‘Psychic’ woman arrested for fraud on Crete

A 50-year-old woman who claimed to possess the skill of divination was arrested on Friday for fraud on the island on Crete and the extortion of sums of money from a 46-year-old woman over a two-year period.



She was arrested after an investigation by police, who searched her house in the town of Hania and found and confiscated pre-marked banknotes, which had been paid by the victim at an earlier time, as well as handwritten notes related to the fraud case.



“The woman, presenting false facts as true, pretending to have divination abilities, managed in a period of two years to extract from the victim a total amount of 15,000 euros,” police said in a statement.