Schools first to exit lockdown, gov't spokesman says

AP/Giannis Papanikos

Lifting the lockdown will start from schools, whenever it happens, because this is the safest option, the government spokesman says.

Retail commerce will be next and all other activities will follow, Stelios Petsas told Skai radio Saturday.

Petsas said that the government plans to open up economic activity ahead of the end-of-year holidays, but added this will depend from how everyone follows the lockdown rules.

The lockdown is in place until December 7. The government will decide on that date whether to extend it or not. December 14 and 21 may also prove to be critical dates, Petsas said.

Petsas noted that the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece's second largest, still faces the greatest problems.

“The government calls on everyone to adhere to the measures. It is up to everyone to become a hero,” he said.