Thessaloniki Symposium starts on Monday

The 9th Thessaloniki International Symposium begins on Monday with the first of its four online debates available live on its Facebook page.



Starting at 8.30 p.m., Monday’s topic is “The Covid-19 Pandemic and What It Means for the World,” featuring Kalypso Nicolaidis, professor of international relations and director of the Center of International Studies at the University of Oxford, and Stephen M. Walt, Robert and Renee Belfer professor of international affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School.



The debates will take place every Monday evening and the working language is English.



For more information, visit www.thessalonikisymposium.org.