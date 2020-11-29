EC’s Schinas: Recovery Fund a ‘historic’ moment for EU

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas likens the European Union’s Recovery Fund to crossing the Rubicon, in that it was "a non-return option." Speaking to Kathimerini, he said "the size and quality characteristics of the package are such that they will seal the European integration for many years." Schinas, who recently recovered from Covid-19, described the conspiracy theorists and "deniers" of the disease’s seriousness as "outrageous." "I had never been hospitalized in my life, so this experience was even more intense," he said, adding that a "big effort" must be undertaken to convince public opinion that the vaccine "is the solution."