Archbishop Ieronymos seen leaving hospital Monday

[InTime News]

Archbishop Ieronymos is expected to be released from the Greek capital’s Evangelismos Hospital on Monday, where he is undergoing treatment for Covdi-19.

The head of the Church of Greece was admitted to the hospital on November 19, a few days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and presenting a fever.

His condition has been stable throughout his stay at the hospital and he is expected to be sent home for the continuation of his treatment, the Athens Archbishopric said in an announcement on Monday.

The decision to hospitalize the 82-year-old cleric and place him in an augmented care ward was a precaution, according to doctors.