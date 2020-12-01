NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
First Greek rapid antigen test enters final stretch

Τhe production of the first Greek rapid antigen test for the study and defeat of the Covid-19 pandemic has entered the final stretch.

The results of the research, which involved the synthesis, isolation and characterization of a series of monoclonal antibodies against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, were submitted in the framework of a patent application to the Industrial Property Organization (OBI).

The project was undertaken with the backing of a program by the Development and Investment Ministry which allocated approximately 2.9 million euros.

The next step is the search for a company that will undertake the mass production of monoclonal antibodies and place them on special membrane to create a rapid antigen test. 

The project involved six research centers and four universities under the supervision and funding of the General Secretariat for Research and Technology. 

