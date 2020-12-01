Bill bans transfer of terror convicts to rural jails

The Citizens’ Protection Ministry has submitted a bill to Parliament which, among other things, bans the transfer of detainees convicted of terrorist offenses to rural prisons and foresees much stricter criteria for furlough.



Leave rights will also be linked to the severity of the crime for which prisoners are convicted.



The new provision regarding the transfer of terror convicts essentially concerns the case of Dimitris Koufodinas, who is serving multiple life sentences as a leading member of the now-defunct November 17 urban terror group at the Kassavetia Rural Penitentiary in Volos, central Greece.



If the bill is passed, he will most likely be transferred back to the maximum-security Korydallos Prison in Athens.



Transfers, meanwhile, will also be prohibited for prisoners who have faced disciplinary action during their incarceration or who have previously violated the terms of furlough.



The ban further applies to detainees imprisoned on a European arrest warrant or who are awaiting an extradition order from a third country.