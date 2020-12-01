Pompeo says Turkey ‘undermines’ NATO cohesion
Online
He also said that the military "deconfliction mechanism" agreed between Athens and Ankara in October is not working because of Turkey.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Turkey for opposing the principles and operation of NATO and undermining its cohesion during a Foreign Ministers’ teleconference on Tuesday, according to diplomatic sources.
In the teleconference, Pompeo spoke of Ankara’s “provocative” activities in the eastern Mediterranean, Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that the Turkish acquisition of the S-400 missile system was a “gift to Russia” from a NATO ally, the sources said.
He also said that the military "deconfliction mechanism" agreed between Athens and Ankara in October is not working because of Turkey.