Stoltenberg vows to boost Greece-Turkey deconfliction mechanism

[Reuters]

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg vowed to strengthen the military “deconfliction mechanism” agreed between Athens and Ankara last October to avoid potential tensions and accidents in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We have set up a de-escalation mechanism between Greece and Turkey, a line of communication between the two allies and the cancellation of specific military exercises,” Stoltenberg said after a virtual meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

“I am committed to strengthening this mechanism so that there can be comprehensive confidence-building measures,” he added.