NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Stoltenberg vows to boost Greece-Turkey deconfliction mechanism

[Reuters]

TAGS: Defense

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg vowed to strengthen the military “deconfliction mechanism” agreed between Athens and Ankara last October to avoid potential tensions and accidents in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We have set up a de-escalation mechanism between Greece and Turkey, a line of communication between the two allies and the cancellation of specific military exercises,” Stoltenberg said after a virtual meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

“I am committed to strengthening this mechanism so that there can be comprehensive confidence-building measures,” he added.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.