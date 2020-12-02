Covid vaccine could be rolled out by year-end, gov’t spokesman says

Covid-19 vaccines could be made available to Greek citizens before the end of the year, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Wednesday.



Speaking on Mega TV, Petsas said that the government’s vaccination program is anticipated to be completed by late June next year.



He said the government will launch a nationwide campaign to fight misconceptions about the vaccine.



The number of new coronavirus cases rose again Tuesday with 2,199 infections reported from 1,044 Monday. Another 111 patients with Covid-19 died bringing the overall number of fatalities to 2,517.



Petsas said that a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the virus would need to be extended beyond December 7.



Speaking on Skai earlier Wednesday, Manolis Dermitzakis, professor of genetics at the University of Geneva, said that given Greece’s daily infection rate at the moment, reopening retail stores ahead of the Christmas season should be ruled out.