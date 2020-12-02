US thanks Greece for hosting NAMFI 2020 exercise

File photo.

The United States has thanked Greece for hosting NATO Missile Firing Installation (NAMFI) 2020, an annual multinational air defense live fire exercise designed to enhance interoperability among allies.



In a message, the US Embassy in Athens described the drill, which was held November 12-27 in Chania on the island of Crete, as “an excellent opportunity for our countries to work together while enhancing interoperability between US Air Defense Artillery forces and NATO partner nations.”



The exercise included more than 600 personnel from Greece, the US, Germany and the Netherlands.