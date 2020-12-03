Christmas trees await a home while growers fret

At the time of year when most families usually start decorating their homes for the holiday season, Christmas trees are lined up at the Pedion tou Areos park in central Athens by growers hoping citizens will rise to the occasion. Last week, fir tree growers across Greece, which supply the country with Christmas trees during the holiday season, expressed concern over weakened demand, which has taken a serious knock due to the lockdown and its extension beyond December 1. If the lockdown is extended beyond next week, then they say they could suffer a serious blow because most Christmas trees are usually sold on December 1-15. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]