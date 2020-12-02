Mytilineos establishes worldwide presence in waste-derived energy recovery

A joint venture of companies led by Mytilineos has signed an agreement for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the Protos Energy Recovery Facility project in Cheshire, England, which will treat 400,000 tons of non-recyclable waste per year, the Athens-listed group announced on Wednesday.



In particular, the works will be undertaken by the Sustainable Engineering Solutions (SES) Business Unit for the project’s owners Covanta, Biffa and Green Investment Group.



The company Standardkessel Baumgarte GmbH, one of the most acclaimed technological providers in waste-derived energy recovery, with a track record of successful projects realized in the United Kingdom and the rest of the world, is Mytilineos’ partner in this project.



This is a strong proof and recognition of the SES Business Unit’s ability in undertaking complex, integrated EPC projects, of high technical requirements and global reach.



During the project execution, Mytilineos will act as the leader of the EPC Joint Venture. The facility will be designed for a maximum annual throughput of 400,000 tons of waste (i.e. 200,000 tons per line), primarily sourced from the residual fraction of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) waste.



The project is owned by Covanta, Green Investment Group and Biffa and is part of a wider development known as Protos, a new hub for energy and resource technologies owned by Peel L&P Environmental. The site will bring together a range of low carbon energy solutions for businesses and aims to provide a blueprint for the UK, as the country moves towards achieving net zero carbon emissions.



The investment is expected to create significant economic opportunities to the local and regional area, both during construction and after its completion.



The facility is expected to enter into commercial operation in 2024 and it will be operated by Covanta.