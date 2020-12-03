Greece extends lockdown again to December 14 as viral load persists

[AP]

The Greek government extended the current lockdown by one week, to December 14, as the number of new infections, intubations and deaths from Covid-19 in the country have not eased enough.

This is the second extension to the restrictive measures which were initially expected to end on November 30.

“According to the latest data, there is a stabilisation or even reduction in [new] infections which, however, is slower than expected. On a national level, we see more discharges than admissions of patients in hospitals. However, many hospitals in northern Greece are still feeling severe pressure. With this information, it becomes apparent that the gradual reopening of the economic and social activity moves further away,” said government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

The restrictive measures will apply until 6.a.m. on December 14.

“The extension of the general existing measures is seen as imperative as the viral load remains high. Our priority is the protection of public health and lives,” he added.

However, stores selling seasonal goods will be allowed to reopen on December 7, while supermarkets will also be allowed to sell holiday items.