1821 Revolution | To January 17

Virtual reality technology has been put to the service of fans of history and Playmobil itching to see the exhibition of dioramas inspired by the events and battles of the 1821 Greek War of Independence, which is on display at the Museum of the Greek Olive and Olive Oil in Sparta in the Peloponnese, which is a part of the impressive museum network created by the Piraeus Bank Group Cultural Foundation. The exhibition consists of more than 20 dioramas made exclusively using Playmobil figures and accessories to present different settings with scenes of battles and everyday life at the time to teach both children and adults about this critical turning point in Greek history. To view the show, visit the foundation’s website at piop.gr.