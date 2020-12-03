Intubations jump to 622 as daily death toll comes to 100

The number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators jumped to 622 on Thursday from 613 on Wednesday and 596 on Tuesday, as pressure on the Greek health system is not showing any sign of easing.

According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), new infections were down on Thursday at 1,882 from the previous day’s 2,199 and Tuesday’s 2,186, tough the downward trend has not been steady.

The daily death toll was also high on Thursday, with EODY reporting 100 new fatalities, which pushes the total to 2,706. The death toll on Wednesday was 89 and on Tuesday 111, again indicting that the second wave of the pandemic has not entered a steady, downward trajectory.