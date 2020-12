Christos Tsiolias, a prominent Greek businessman who made a name in apparel with the Oxford Company brand, has died of Covid-19.

He was 62 years old, according to an announcement by the Hellenic Clothing Industry Association on Thursday.

Tsiolias started the Greek clothing retailer in the eastern town of Volos in 1991. Today it has 49 outlets across the country and employs more than 200 people.