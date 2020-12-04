Turkey ‘threatening peace, security and stability,’ FM says during Cyprus visit

By its continuing actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey is “threatening peace, security and stability” in the region, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday.

“On the one hand, it is trying to create precedents and, on the other, trying to avoid measures being taken against it,” Dendias said in comments to the press with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulidis during a visit to Nicosia.

The visit, which also included talks with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, comes under a week before European Union leaders are due to discuss possible sanctions against Turkey, which has, in recent months, escalated bitter disputes with Greece and Cyprus over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“It takes place at a truly critical time for Hellenism as a whole, but also for Europe overall, I might say. Turkey’s illegal and provocative behavior is the common denominator,” Dendias said of the timing of the visit.

“Cyprus and Greece, as well as the overwhelming majority of European Union member-states, realizing the seriousness of the times, have common approaches whose goal is to create conditions that enhance security, stability and cooperation in the especially important – for the EU also – Eastern Mediterranean region,” said Christodoulides.