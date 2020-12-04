ATHEX: Index at level unseen since last February
The Greek bourse benchmark climbed on Friday to highs unseen since late February after its 11th consecutive day of gains, which were quite handsome too, on the day the third-quarter growth data were issued. Likewise, the Greek benchmark 10-year bond yield reached a new low on Friday, at 0.626 percentage points.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 784.95 points, adding 2.36% to Thursday’s 766.82 points. On a weekly basis it collected 6.56%.
The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 2.62% to close at 1,882.60 points and the banks index advanced 5.56%.
National outperformed with an 8.81% jump, followed by Hellenic Exchanges (up 7.20%). Motor Oil earned 5.54%, Alpha Bank improved 4.84%, Eurobank ascended 4.19%, OPAP grew 4.04%, Fourlis Holdings and Piraeus Bank fetched 3.97%, and Coca-Cola HBC rose 3.17%. Sarantis fell 1.64% and PPC eased 1.06%.
In total 85 stocks registered gains, 25 endured losses and 16 stayed put.
Turnover amounted to 96.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €85.5 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.74% to 53.13 points.