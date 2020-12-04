Christmas goods stores to open daily from 7 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Seasonal retail stores trading exclusively in Christmas trees and decorations will open on December 7 and will operate until January 8, said Secretary General for Trade and Consumer Protection Panagiotis Stampoulidis at Friday's live coronavirus briefing.

Opening hours of the specialized shops will be from 7 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. daily, and will follow strict public health safety rules. Only four customers will be allowed per 100 square meters, while elevators can only be used by people with special needs and for restocking purposes only.

All customers must be standing 2 meters apart from each other.

To visit the stores, shoppers should select option #2 in the SMS to number 13033 before leaving the house.