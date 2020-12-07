Deree Business English courses for professionals

The Deree School of Graduate and Professional Education of The American College of Greece is organizing two online English courses for business professionals.

The first 10-week seminar is titled “Business English Skills” and takes place every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. from January 12 to March 16, 2021.

It addresses professionals wishing to communicate fluently in English at their workplace.

The second course is titled “Oral Business English” and takes place every Friday from January 15 to March 19, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., aimed at transforming professionals’ oral English skills.

For more information visit acg.edu.