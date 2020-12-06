Churches: Outspoken bishops oppose lockdown

Pallbearers wearing protective suits and gloves, carry a coffin during a funeral ceremony for a person who died of Covid-19, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Saturday.

Tension has been rising in the ranks of the Holy Synod over the Church of Greece’s stance towards coronavirus-related restrictions, with several bishops accusing its leadership of being “too mild” in its response to the continued lockdown on churches.



The bishops of Mesogeia and Kalavryta are among the more vocal proponents of a reopening, accusing the government of “policing worship” and saying that “closed churches are a threat to the faithful.”



Their comments are contrary to the position adopted by Archbishop Ieronymos – recently released from hospital following a bout with Covid-19 – who advocates a “cautious reopening” of churches and strict adherence to public health rules.