SYRIZA aims to deconstruct administration’s success story

After accusing the conservatives last week of disregarding recommendations from the expert committee advising the government on the pandemic for reasons of political expediency, the main SYRIZA opposition will this week intensify its attacks in a bid to deconstruct the administration’s success story in the first phase of the health crisis, Kathimerini understands.



According to sources, SYRIZA’s agenda will be to call for greater transparency on official Covid-19 data, accuse the government of failing to bolster the national health system and to sound the alarm over the economic impact of the crisis.



SYRIZA is buoyed by public surveys which, for the first time, appear to question the government’s management of the pandemic, and accusations against the prime minister of breaking lockdown rules during a visit to Mount Parnitha north of Athens.