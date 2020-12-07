Restoration of iconic Greek cemetery in London under way

An ambitious project to protect and showcase dozens of splendid funerary monuments in the Greek Orthodox section of London’s West Norwood Cemetery is under way, starting with the restoration of the Doric temple-inspired St Stephen’s Mortuary Chapel. The so-called Greek Necropolis is the legacy of an “exceptional community” of early 19th century Greeks who emigrated to England, where they “attained goals that seem out of reach today,” says King’s College London historian Victoria Solomonidis, a member of the Friends of West Norwood Cemetery (FOWNC), the organization leading the effort. [Victoria Solomonidis]