NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greece extends lockdown measures until Jan 7

TAGS: Coronavirus

Greece on Monday extended its lockdown measures in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease through January 7, including a night time curfew and a ban on traveling outside home prefectures.

Schools, restaurants, bars, courts and ski resorts will remain closed until that date, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said during a press conference.

He said the government will announce measures regarding churches, hair salons and retail stores later in the week.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.