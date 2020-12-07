Greece extends lockdown measures until Jan 7
Greece on Monday extended its lockdown measures in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease through January 7, including a night time curfew and a ban on traveling outside home prefectures.
Schools, restaurants, bars, courts and ski resorts will remain closed until that date, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said during a press conference.
He said the government will announce measures regarding churches, hair salons and retail stores later in the week.